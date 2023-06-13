Mudryk managed to surprise the new head coach of Chelsea

Chelsea winger Mikhail Mudryk announced plans to play for the youth team of Ukraine at the European Championship.

According to British media, the player wants to raise his game this way before the next season.

European Championship will begin on June 21, but it remains unclear whether Mykhailo will be included in the national team bid.

At the same time the Chelsea executives supported the player's decision. In particular, it caused a pleasant surprise to the new head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Interestingly, Mudryk is already a player of the main national team of Ukraine.