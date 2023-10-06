RU RU NG NG
Main News

Mudryk did not make it to the list of injured players at Chelsea

Football news Today, 13:25
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez


Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk has avoided a serious injury and may be able to play against Burnley, Chelsea reported on their website.

The "Blues" published a list of injured players, and Matviyenko was not on it, despite suffering an injury in the match against Fulham. Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, and Marcus Bettinelli continue their recovery from injuries. Ben Chilwell is starting the early stages of his rehabilitation program, while Benoit Badashile and Trevoh Chalobah are partially training with the first-team squad.

Chelsea announced that a recovery session took place in Cobham on Wednesday, October 4, following the game. Mykhailo Mudryk joined the group training session. It was previously reported that Mudryk might be ready for the next match against Burnley on Saturday.

Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino praised the Ukrainian player, stating that Mudryk played because he deserved it.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian winger joined Chelsea in January 2023, signing a contract with Chelsea until 2031. Chelsea paid €70 million plus €30 million in bonuses for this transfer, making Matviyenko the most expensive Ukrainian footballer and surpassing the record held by Andriy Shevchenko, for whom Chelsea paid almost €44 million in 2006.

