Mudryk addressed to Chelsea fans

Chelsea London have received words of gratitude from Ukrainian midfielder Mykhaylo Mudryk.

In his recent speech, the Ukrainian expressed his gratitude to the team's fans for their support during a difficult period.

"I highly appreciate the people who did not turn their backs on him and I promise not to forget them when bright times come," he said.

Mudrick said that thanks to God's help he will do well and will never give up.

This season, the Ukrainian player took part in 17 games in various tournaments and made 2 assists.