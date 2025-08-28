Morocco announce squad for matches against Zambia and Niger

Who will feature in these fixtures.

Morocco are set to play two matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The coaching staff have made their selections and revealed the names of the players called up.

Details: The squad list was published on the team’s official X account (formerly Twitter), and it includes the side’s biggest stars — Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat, and Brahim Diaz.

لائحة المنتخب الوطني المستدعاة لمباراتي النيجر و زامبيا



🚨 Our National Team’s Squad list for the next matches against Niger & Zambia#DimaMaghrib 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/x10Hgjvemg — Équipe du Maroc (@EnMaroc) August 28, 2025

Morocco will face Niger on Friday, September 5, at 21:00 CAT. The following match is scheduled for Monday, September 8, against Zambia, kicking off at 15:00 CAT.

Currently, Morocco top their group with 15 points from five matches. Positive results in these fixtures would secure their place at the 2026 World Cup finals.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, August 30, Morocco will contest the African Nations Championship final against Madagascar. Kick-off is set for 16:00 CAT.

Reminder: In 2020, the Marshall Islands Football Federation was founded, and five years later their national team played its first official match. The debut took place in Springdale, USA, against the U.S. Virgin Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands.