Only two factors are needed for a successful transfer.

Details: According to renowned insider Ben Jacobs, 29-year-old Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins could soon become a Manchester United player.

It is reported that United are ready to offer around £50 million, but the club understands that without a strong desire from the player himself, making the move happen will be difficult.

At this stage, Manchester United representatives are keeping in touch with the player's entourage, but no official bids have been made yet.

It is believed that Watkins' arrival would add depth to United's attacking line and ramp up competition within the squad to the maximum level.

Watkins is currently contracted to Aston Villa until 2028, and his transfer value is estimated at €40 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Manchester United are ready to sell Onana this summer. A candidate for his replacement has already been identified.