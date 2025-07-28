Man United ready to sell Onana this summer. Candidate for his replacement revealed

Andre Onana's performances have prompted Manchester United to consider a final farewell to the player, with the club making the search for a new goalkeeper one of their top priorities this summer. The club's financial expectations are already known.

Details: According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United value Onana at £35-40 million. Clubs from Monaco and Saudi Arabia have expressed interest in Onana, but much will depend on the player's own decision. In fact, the calibre of his replacement will largely hinge on the Cameroonian's sale.

The main contender to replace Onana is said to be PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Rumours about the Italian's possible departure from the reigning Champions League winners have intensified after the club showed strong interest in Lille's Lucas Chevalier, who is seen as Donnarumma's direct successor.

The second option for Manchester United remains Porto captain Diogo Costa. His contract includes a release clause of £50-60 million, and United scouts are already keeping a close eye on him. However, as mentioned above, everything depends on whether Onana is sold.

