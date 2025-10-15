ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Monaco may buy out Ansu Fati's contract

A final decision has not yet been made.
Football news Today, 04:56
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona looks on during the warm up prior to the LaLiga match Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The Monegasque management has addressed the question of signing Fati.

Details: According to Get Football News France, Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro does not rule out the possibility that the club could buy out the contract of 22-year-old Spaniard Ansu Fati after his loan spell from Barcelona comes to an end.

Scuro says it is too early to make such major decisions, but does not exclude this scenario:

"This is not a topic for us right now. We just want to create all the conditions for Fati to continue getting game time and remain an important and consistent player for Monaco. The business side is not relevant at the moment, but when the time comes, we will make a decision. Monaco is protected in this situation by the agreement we have with the player and with Barcelona. Our goal now is for Fati to play effectively and consistently." Scuro stated.

Ansu Fati is a Barcelona academy product who joined Monaco this summer on loan with a buyout option.

For the Monegasques, Fati has already played 5 matches and scored 6 goals. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at 10 million euros.

Reminder: Official: Sébastien Pocognoli appointed as new Monaco head coach

