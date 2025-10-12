Official: Sébastien Pocognoli appointed as new Monaco head coach

Belgian takes the helm at Monaco

The French club has officially announced the appointment of a new head coach.

Details: Monaco have named Sébastien Pocognoli as their new head coach following the dismissal of Adi Hütter. According to the club's press service, the 38-year-old Belgian tactician has signed a contract running until the summer of 2027.

L’AS Monaco est heureux d’annoncer l’arrivée de Sébastien Pocognoli au poste d’entraîneur ✍️



Le technicien belge de 38 ans a paraphé un contrat le liant jusqu’en juin 2027 avec les Rouge & Blanc. — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) October 11, 2025

Before moving to France, Pocognoli was in charge of Belgian side Union. Last season, he oversaw 69 matches: 39 wins, 15 draws, and 15 losses. Under his leadership, the team secured two national trophies: the Belgian league title and the Belgian Cup.

Monaco currently sits fifth in the Ligue 1 standings, having collected 13 points from seven rounds.

