ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Official: Sébastien Pocognoli appointed as new Monaco head coach

Official: Sébastien Pocognoli appointed as new Monaco head coach

Belgian takes the helm at Monaco
Football news Today, 06:33
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Official: Sébastien Pocognoli appointed as new Monaco head coach https://x.com/UnionStGilloise/status/1977071718469611925

The French club has officially announced the appointment of a new head coach.

Details: Monaco have named Sébastien Pocognoli as their new head coach following the dismissal of Adi Hütter. According to the club's press service, the 38-year-old Belgian tactician has signed a contract running until the summer of 2027.

Before moving to France, Pocognoli was in charge of Belgian side Union. Last season, he oversaw 69 matches: 39 wins, 15 draws, and 15 losses. Under his leadership, the team secured two national trophies: the Belgian league title and the Belgian Cup.

Monaco currently sits fifth in the Ligue 1 standings, having collected 13 points from seven rounds.

Reminder: Paul Pogba has suffered another injury, delaying his Monaco debut.

Related teams and leagues
Monaco Monaco Schedule Monaco News Monaco Transfers
Union St.Gilloise Union St.Gilloise Schedule Union St.Gilloise News Union St.Gilloise Transfers
Related Team News
OFFICIAL: Monaco sack Adi Hütter Football news 10 oct 2025, 13:16 OFFICIAL: Monaco sack Adi Hütter
Paul Labile Pogba of Juventus looks on during the Serie A Football news 09 oct 2025, 13:36 A streak of bad luck! Paul Pogba injured again, Monaco debut delayed
Time for change! Sebastien Pocognoli set to take charge at Monaco Football news 09 oct 2025, 10:37 Time for change! Sebastien Pocognoli set to take charge at Monaco
Head coach Thiago Motta of Juventus looks on during the Serie A match Football news 07 oct 2025, 02:37 Thiago Motta close to taking charge at Monaco
Monaco could part ways with their head coach Football news 06 oct 2025, 03:44 Monaco could part ways with their head coach
Fati is a star again! 'Messi's heir' tops the Ligue 1 scoring chart Football news 05 oct 2025, 14:38 Fati is a star again! 'Messi's heir' tops the Ligue 1 scoring chart
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores