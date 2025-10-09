ES ES FR FR
A streak of bad luck! Paul Pogba injured again, Monaco debut delayed

The decorated Frenchman still can't make his debut for the Monegasques.
Football news Today, 13:36
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Paul Labile Pogba of Juventus looks on during the Serie A Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Injuries continue to haunt the 32-year-old midfielder.

Details: According to Carrusel, Monaco's 32-year-old French midfielder Paul Pogba has once again suffered an injury to his right thigh and won't be able to play his first match for the club anytime soon.

Previously, Pogba's return was expected in the eighth round of Ligue 1, but now it's clear that won't happen.

Pogba was suspended for four years in February 2024 after testing positive for elevated testosterone levels. However, this October, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) reduced his ban to 18 months. After leaving Juventus as a free agent, Pogba joined Monaco this summer, but he's yet to make his debut for his new team.

Reminder: Loud voice. Pogba signs petition demanding Israel's exclusion from international competitions

