AS Monaco's press office has officially announced the transfer of forward Folarin Balogun from Arsenal and the United States national team.

Monaco paid €30 million for the player, and this amount could increase by an additional €10-15 million through bonuses. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Balogun, 22 years old, is a product of Arsenal's youth academy. He played in 10 matches for the senior team of the London club, scoring two goals and providing one assist. In the previous season, Balogun played for Stade de Reims on loan. During his time with the French club, he participated in 39 matches, scored 22 goals, and provided three assists.

Balogun has been representing the United States national team since 2023. He has played in two matches for the American national team and scored one goal. With the US national team, Balogun became the winner of the CONCACAF Nations League in the 2022/2023 season.

In the current season, AS Monaco has gathered seven points from three matches and is currently leading the French league.