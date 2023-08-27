RU RU NG NG
Monaco agreed to buy Arsenal striker for 40 million euros Photo: Instagram of Folarin Balogan / Author unknown

Striker for London's "Arsenal" and the United States national team, Folarin Balogun, is set to transfer to "Monaco," as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter account.

According to the source, Monaco will pay €40 million for the footballer. This amount could increase by several million euros due to bonuses. In addition, Arsenal will receive a certain percentage from the fee of Balogun's next transfer. Balogun is expected to arrive at Monaco's facilities soon to undergo a medical examination. If everything goes well, he will sign a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

The 22-year-old Balogun is a product of Arsenal's youth academy. He has played 10 matches for the main team of the London club, scoring two goals and providing one assist. In the previous season, Balogun played on loan for "Reims." With the French club, he participated in 39 matches, scoring 22 goals and providing three assists. His contract with the English club is valid until the summer of 2025.

