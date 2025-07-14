MLS Week 24 Recap: Messi Dominates, Crew Roar Back, Contenders Take Shape

Matchday 24 in MLS delivered a cascade of drama, led by another Lionel Messi masterclass, a stunning Columbus comeback in “Hell is Real,” and decisive wins that reshaped the playoff picture as the home stretch nears.

As reported by MLSsoccer.com, Inter Miami defeated Nashville 2-1 behind Messi’s fifth straight brace, ending the visitors’ 15-match unbeaten streak. More than individual brilliance, Miami showed structural growth, controlling the rhythm and shape under Javier Mascherano’s guidance.

But the night’s biggest roar came from Columbus, who went down 2-0 just five minutes into the Ohio derby at Cincinnati, then rallied for a breathtaking 4-2 victory. The reigning MLS Cup champions leaned on identity and composure, closing the East gap to a single point.

Minnesota thrashed San Jose 4-1 and remain among the hottest teams in the league, now unbeaten in 10 of their last 11. Elsewhere, LAFC, Colorado, San Diego, Real Salt Lake and St. Louis earned key wins, while Charlotte, Atlanta and Montréal fought back for draws to stay alive in the playoff hunt.