MLS Week 10: Diego Luna Shines, FC Dallas Stuns Miami, and Nashville’s Attack Erupts

Week 10 of the 2025 MLS season delivered major headlines across the league. From rising stars stepping up to contenders stumbling, the playoff race is starting to take shape while exposing the teams that need urgent solutions.



In the Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati remain firmly on top after a 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City, highlighted by a stunning bicycle kick goal from Kévin Denkey, who may have announced his breakout. Philadelphia Union also impressed, dismantling D.C. United 3-0 with a new defensive balance sparked by Nathan Harriel’s move to center back.



New York Red Bulls edged CF Montréal 1-0, deepening the Canadian side’s early-season misery, while Orlando City ended their scoring drought with a commanding 3-0 win over Atlanta United. New England Revolution continued their quiet surge, defeating Charlotte FC 1-0 away from home.



However, the headline of the weekend came in Miami, where FC Dallas rallied from 3-1 down to defeat Inter Miami 4-3, handing Javier Mascherano’s team their first loss of the season. Even without Lionel Messi, the Herons' defensive frailties were brutally exposed in a chaotic second half.



Over in the Western Conference, Vancouver Whitecaps held onto the top spot with a strong win against Minnesota. Portland Timbers have emerged as a surprise contender, climbing to second place after outgunning a struggling LA Galaxy 4-2.



Real Salt Lake, led by a sensational performance from Diego Luna, claimed a 3-1 victory over San Diego FC. Meanwhile, Nashville SC produced the biggest offensive explosion of the season so far, hammering Chicago Fire 7-2 in a dominant display. Elsewhere, LAFC and St. Louis City battled to a 2-2 draw, though LAFC’s defensive vulnerabilities remain a concern.



At the bottom, LA Galaxy are still winless and sit last in the West, while Sporting Kansas City and Montréal are sliding further out of playoff contention.



Top of the standings:

East: Cincinnati (22 pts), Columbus (21 pts), Philadelphia (19 pts)

