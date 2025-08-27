RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news MLS Playoff Scenarios Ahead of Week 31 in 2025 Season

MLS Playoff Scenarios Ahead of Week 31 in 2025 Season

Football news Today, 21:15
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
MLS Playoff Scenarios Ahead of Week 31 in 2025 Season MLS Playoff Scenarios Ahead of Week 31 in 2025 Season

Major League Soccer released the playoff scenarios for Week 31 of the 2025 regular season, scheduled for Saturday, August 30, and Sunday, August 31, according to a league press release. So far, no team from the Eastern Conference has secured a spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, while San Diego FC is the only club already qualified in the Western Conference.

In the East, Philadelphia Union (54 points) can clinch a playoff berth with a win against FC Cincinnati combined with a New York Red Bulls loss or draw versus Columbus Crew. They could also qualify with a draw if the Red Bulls lose. Cincinnati (52 points) has a chance to punch its ticket by defeating Philadelphia, provided the Red Bulls drop points against Columbus. At the other end, Toronto FC and CF Montréal (both on 23 points) face elimination if they fail to win, while Atlanta United (23 points) would be out with a loss or draw against Nashville SC combined with a Red Bulls victory. D.C. United has already been mathematically eliminated.

In the West, Minnesota United (50 points) can book its place with a win over Portland Timbers. A draw may also be enough if favorable results come from matches involving Colorado Rapids, Houston Dynamo, and San Jose Earthquakes. No club has yet been eliminated in the Western Conference, with the playoff race remaining tightly contested heading into the final stretch of the season.

Related teams and leagues
MLS USA MLS USA Table MLS USA Fixtures MLS USA Predictions
Related Tournament News
MLS Teams Set for All-American Leagues Cup Semifinals Football news 22 aug 2025, 00:39 MLS Teams Set for All-American Leagues Cup Semifinals
MLS Week 29 Recap: Cincinnati Reclaim Top Spot, Messi Shines for Miami and Charlotte’s Winning Streak Rolls On Football news 18 aug 2025, 22:16 MLS Week 29 Recap: Cincinnati Reclaim Top Spot, Messi Shines for Miami and Charlotte’s Winning Streak Rolls On
Thomas Müller made his debut for Vancouver and scored a disallowed goal Football news 18 aug 2025, 01:45 Thomas Müller made his debut for Vancouver and scored a disallowed goal
Unique achievement. Lionel Messi sets an incredible record Football news 17 aug 2025, 16:00 Unique achievement. Lionel Messi sets an incredible record
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores