MLS Playoff Scenarios Ahead of Week 31 in 2025 Season

Major League Soccer released the playoff scenarios for Week 31 of the 2025 regular season, scheduled for Saturday, August 30, and Sunday, August 31, according to a league press release. So far, no team from the Eastern Conference has secured a spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, while San Diego FC is the only club already qualified in the Western Conference.

In the East, Philadelphia Union (54 points) can clinch a playoff berth with a win against FC Cincinnati combined with a New York Red Bulls loss or draw versus Columbus Crew. They could also qualify with a draw if the Red Bulls lose. Cincinnati (52 points) has a chance to punch its ticket by defeating Philadelphia, provided the Red Bulls drop points against Columbus. At the other end, Toronto FC and CF Montréal (both on 23 points) face elimination if they fail to win, while Atlanta United (23 points) would be out with a loss or draw against Nashville SC combined with a Red Bulls victory. D.C. United has already been mathematically eliminated.

In the West, Minnesota United (50 points) can book its place with a win over Portland Timbers. A draw may also be enough if favorable results come from matches involving Colorado Rapids, Houston Dynamo, and San Jose Earthquakes. No club has yet been eliminated in the Western Conference, with the playoff race remaining tightly contested heading into the final stretch of the season.