Football news

MLS comments on potential suspension for Messi

A response marked by understanding.
Football news Today, 10:22
MLS comments on potential suspension for Messi

Inter Miami talisman Lionel Messi, together with Jordi Alba, missed the MLS All-Star Game, which now puts the duo at risk of suspension. The league itself has addressed the media reports swirling around the situation.

Details: So far, the league has not yet announced a one-match suspension for the Inter Miami players who skipped the fixture on their own accord. MLS Commissioner Don Garber weighed in on the matter. He showed understanding towards Messi and Alba's decision but underscored that rules are rules.

Quote: "Most teams had a 10-day break. Miami did not. We need to take that into account as a league. But we also have rules, and we have to abide by them," Garber said, as quoted by Reuters.

Reminder: If a player selected for the All-Star Game does not participate without an official medical report or league approval, he is automatically handed a one-game suspension. As things stand, Messi and Alba are close to missing the upcoming clash against Cincinnati.

