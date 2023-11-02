RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Müller criticized Bayern players after German Cup disgrace

Müller criticized Bayern players after German Cup disgrace

Football news Today, 06:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Müller criticized Bayern players after German Cup disgrace Müller criticized Bayern players after German Cup disgrace

After the unexpected defeat of the Bayern team in the 1/16 finals of the German Cup from Saarbrücken (1:2), Munich midfielder Thomas Müller criticized his teammates.

In particular, the legendary football player was upset by the fact that most of the players did not approach the fans after the match. It is noteworthy that the meeting took place away from home, but there were a considerable number of Bayern fans in the stands.

“We must recognize Saarbrücken’s victory and congratulate them on it. We just weren't up to par and missed a lot of opportunities to counterattack. If Bayern lost in Saarbrücken, it means we made mistakes.

I absolutely understand the criticism from the fans. It's not the game or the result that's causing the problem. The problem is that only a few players understand how to respect support. Fans traveled hundreds of kilometers here. The main thing is to learn to give them something in return,” Bild quotes Müller.

Related teams and leagues
Saarbruecken Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal Germany
Popular news
The England women's team defender suffered a head injury. She was carried away on a stretcher Football news Today, 06:00 The England women's team defender suffered a head injury. She was carried away on a stretcher
Ten Hag named the culprit in the sensational defeat of Manchester United in the EFL Cup Football news Today, 05:30 Ten Hag named the culprit in the sensational defeat of Manchester United in the EFL Cup
"We must feel this pain". Arteta speaks out about Arsenal's elimination from the EFL cup Football news Today, 04:30 "We must feel this pain". Arteta speaks out about Arsenal's elimination from the EFL cup
VIDEO. Swiatek defeated Gauff, Jabeur beat Vondrousova and expressed support for Palestine Tennis news Today, 02:02 VIDEO. Swiatek defeated Gauff, Jabeur beat Vondrousova and expressed support for Palestine
Who will Chelsea and Liverpool face? The draw for the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup Football news Today, 01:42 Who will Chelsea and Liverpool face? The draw for the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup
Bayern Munich suffered a surprising defeat in the DFB-Pokal to a team from the third division Football news Yesterday, 18:01 Bayern Munich suffered a surprising defeat in the DFB-Pokal to a team from the third division
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:30 Müller criticized Bayern players after German Cup disgrace Football news Today, 06:00 The England women's team defender suffered a head injury. She was carried away on a stretcher Football news Today, 05:30 Ten Hag named the culprit in the sensational defeat of Manchester United in the EFL Cup Football news Today, 05:00 Casemiro is injured. He will miss an important Manchester United match Football news Today, 04:30 "We must feel this pain". Arteta speaks out about Arsenal's elimination from the EFL cup Football news Today, 04:00 Manchester United made their worst start since 1930 Football news Today, 03:30 Luis Suarez will play with Messi. The terms of the transfer have been announced Football news Today, 03:00 Messi named his main goals in his career Football news Today, 02:30 Top 10 worst transfers in Manchester United history published Football news Today, 02:09 Inter Miami's tour to China has been cancelled. Why is this bad for Messi?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mumbai City vs Punjab prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Football Today Sassuolo vs Spezia prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Football Today Torino vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on November 2, 2023 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Hockey Today Boston Bruins - Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Melbourne City vs Sydney prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Al-Fateh vs Al-Hilal prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Dynamo Kyiv vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Galatasaray vs Kasimpasa prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023 Football 03 nov 2023 Darmstadt vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on November 3, 2023