Müller criticized Bayern players after German Cup disgrace

After the unexpected defeat of the Bayern team in the 1/16 finals of the German Cup from Saarbrücken (1:2), Munich midfielder Thomas Müller criticized his teammates.

In particular, the legendary football player was upset by the fact that most of the players did not approach the fans after the match. It is noteworthy that the meeting took place away from home, but there were a considerable number of Bayern fans in the stands.

“We must recognize Saarbrücken’s victory and congratulate them on it. We just weren't up to par and missed a lot of opportunities to counterattack. If Bayern lost in Saarbrücken, it means we made mistakes.

I absolutely understand the criticism from the fans. It's not the game or the result that's causing the problem. The problem is that only a few players understand how to respect support. Fans traveled hundreds of kilometers here. The main thing is to learn to give them something in return,” Bild quotes Müller.