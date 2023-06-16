Milan Skriniar began to receive threats because of his "long" tongue

Inter's Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar will move to PSG this summer.

The player talked about plans to change team back in the winter, which created an awkward situation in the team.

As the source writes, such words could have affected the motivation of the team's players.

If Inter had met PSG in the Champions League, it could have caused even more problems, Italian journalists believe.

Because of his action, Skriniar began to receive threats.

"The media was very critical of me after I decided to change clubs. I received various threats and insults, it was not easy, especially for my family," he said.