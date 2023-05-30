"Milan" has reached an agreement with a key player from "Chelsea"

Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could move to AC Milan, journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted.

According to the source, the player has already agreed with the player the terms of a personal contract. Now the clubs need to agree on the amount of the transfer.

Loftus-Cheek, 27, is a Chelsea alumnus. This season he has made 33 appearances in all competitions without scoring a single goal and providing two assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2024.

