Milan finds Boniface replacement: agreement reached with Sporting's young striker

Milan is eager to strengthen its attacking line in this transfer window and was on the verge of signing Victor Boniface, but the deal collapsed at the last moment. Now the club has found his replacement.

Details: According to Nicolo Schira, the Rossoneri have reached an agreement on personal terms with Sporting's 20-year-old forward Conrad Harder. The player is set to sign a contract running until the summer of 2030. The next step belongs to the clubs.

Milan hopes to finalize the transfer and is offering the Portuguese powerhouse €23 million plus bonuses. Sporting also wants to secure a percentage of any future sale.

By the way, Boniface himself reacted to the failed move with a cryptic social media story, captioned "Clowns everywhere."

Reminder: Milan has once again turned its attention to Dusan Vlahovic. A decision regarding the Juventus striker's transfer is expected in the coming days.