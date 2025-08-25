RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Milan finds Boniface replacement: agreement reached with Sporting's young striker

Milan finds Boniface replacement: agreement reached with Sporting's young striker

Now the ball is in Sporting's court.
Football news Today, 01:47
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Milan finds Boniface replacement: agreement reached with Sporting's young striker Getty Images

Milan is eager to strengthen its attacking line in this transfer window and was on the verge of signing Victor Boniface, but the deal collapsed at the last moment. Now the club has found his replacement.

Details: According to Nicolo Schira, the Rossoneri have reached an agreement on personal terms with Sporting's 20-year-old forward Conrad Harder. The player is set to sign a contract running until the summer of 2030. The next step belongs to the clubs.

Milan hopes to finalize the transfer and is offering the Portuguese powerhouse €23 million plus bonuses. Sporting also wants to secure a percentage of any future sale.

By the way, Boniface himself reacted to the failed move with a cryptic social media story, captioned "Clowns everywhere."

Reminder: Milan has once again turned its attention to Dusan Vlahovic. A decision regarding the Juventus striker's transfer is expected in the coming days.

Related teams and leagues
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Sporting CP Sporting CP Schedule Sporting CP News Sporting CP Transfers
Related Team News
“Clowns everywhere.” Boniface reacts to collapsed move to Milan Football news Yesterday, 16:45 “Clowns everywhere.” Boniface reacts to collapsed move to Milan
Instead of Boniface. Milan prepares Vlahović transfer Football news Yesterday, 14:36 Instead of Boniface. Milan prepares Vlahović transfer
Victor Boniface Transfer news Yesterday, 05:28 No transfer! Milan pull out of Boniface signing
Rasmus Hojlund & Mason Mount Transfer news Yesterday, 04:07 Højlund attended Milan’s match! Does the player want to move to Italy?
There are two options. Controversial Rabiot wants to return to Serie A Football news 23 aug 2025, 16:10 There are two options. Controversial Rabiot wants to return to Serie A
Victor Boniface Transfer news 23 aug 2025, 08:50 Boniface's transfer to Milan on the brink of collapse! What's the reason?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores