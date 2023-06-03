Milan extends contract with 39-year-old veteran
Football news Today, 09:37
Photo: Milan website
Italian goalkeeper Antonio Mirante will continue to play for AC Milan.
The management of the "rossoneri" decided to extend the contract with the veteran team until the middle of 2024.
The information was confirmed by insider Nicolo Schira.
Mirante, 39, has been playing for Milan since October 2021.
Stefano Pioli's side are currently in fourth place in the standings.
