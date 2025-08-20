RU RU ES ES FR FR
Milan begins pursuit of Victor Boniface. Igli Tare personally overseeing the transfer

"Rossoneri" are in need of attacking reinforcements.
Football news Today, 09:03
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Victor Boniface at Bayer Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

The Nigerian striker could soon become a Milan player.

Details: According to renowned insider Sacha Tavolieri, Italian giants Milan have submitted an offer to Bayer Leverkusen for the 24-year-old Nigerian forward Victor Boniface.

It is reported that Milan's sporting director Igli Tare is personally leading the negotiations. It is also known that Milan have already secured the player's personal agreement, with only Bayer left to convince—a club that has previously rejected offers for their frontman.

Negotiations are currently in full swing.

Victor Boniface joined Bayer from Belgian side Union in 2023 for €23 million. Last season, he featured in 27 matches for the "Pharmacists" across all competitions, netting 11 goals and providing 2 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2028, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €40 million.

Reminder: Milan completed the signing of a Belgian midfielder

