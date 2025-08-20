Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the UEFA Conference League qualification playoff round, Győr will host Rapid on their home turf. The clash is set for Thursday, August 21, at 19:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Győr vs Rapid: Match preview

Győr kicked off the second qualifying round with a 1-2 defeat against Pyunik Yerevan, but the Hungarian side mounted an impressive comeback in the return leg, clinching a 3-1 victory to progress with an aggregate score of 4-3. Their next opponent was AIK, and a similar script unfolded: a 1-2 loss in the first match, followed by a gritty 2-0 win in the second leg. Meanwhile, the club has already started their campaign in the Hungarian league, where after four rounds they sit sixth with six points.

Rapid also got their new domestic season underway. The team remains unbeaten, collecting seven points from three matches. Last season, Rapid finished fifth and entered the Conference League qualifiers in the second round. They easily swept Dečić aside with a 6-2 aggregate. Their next challenge was Scottish side Dundee United. Both legs ended 2-2 in regular time, but Rapid prevailed in the penalty shootout.

Match facts and H2H

Győr have lost just one of their last five matches.

Rapid are unbeaten in 13 consecutive games.

Győr have scored in each of their last nine matches.

This will be the first ever meeting between these two teams.

Probable line-ups

Győr: Petras, Zinger, Vladoiu, Șteful, Krpić, Ouro, Anton, Bumba, Vitalis, Benbouali, Gavrić

Rapid: Hedl, Horn, Rauchs-Yao, Bolla, Cvetković, Sangaré, Romeo, Seidl, Antiste, Weixelbraun, Dall

Prediction

Győr have found the net in nine consecutive matches, but now face a tough test against a strong opponent from a more competitive league – Rapid. A tense battle is expected, and my pick is for both teams to score.