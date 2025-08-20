RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Győr vs Rapid: Can Rapid secure an advantage in the first leg?

Győr vs Rapid: Can Rapid secure an advantage in the first leg?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Gyori ETO vs Rapid Wien prediction Photo: https://x.com/skrapid
Gyori ETO
Gyori ETO Gyori ETO Schedule Gyori ETO Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
21 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Gyor, ETO Park
Rapid Wien
Rapid Wien Rapid Wien Schedule Rapid Wien News Rapid Wien Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the UEFA Conference League qualification playoff round, Győr will host Rapid on their home turf. The clash is set for Thursday, August 21, at 19:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this encounter.

Győr vs Rapid: Match preview

Győr kicked off the second qualifying round with a 1-2 defeat against Pyunik Yerevan, but the Hungarian side mounted an impressive comeback in the return leg, clinching a 3-1 victory to progress with an aggregate score of 4-3. Their next opponent was AIK, and a similar script unfolded: a 1-2 loss in the first match, followed by a gritty 2-0 win in the second leg. Meanwhile, the club has already started their campaign in the Hungarian league, where after four rounds they sit sixth with six points.

Rapid also got their new domestic season underway. The team remains unbeaten, collecting seven points from three matches. Last season, Rapid finished fifth and entered the Conference League qualifiers in the second round. They easily swept Dečić aside with a 6-2 aggregate. Their next challenge was Scottish side Dundee United. Both legs ended 2-2 in regular time, but Rapid prevailed in the penalty shootout.

Match facts and H2H

  • Győr have lost just one of their last five matches.
  • Rapid are unbeaten in 13 consecutive games.
  • Győr have scored in each of their last nine matches.
  • This will be the first ever meeting between these two teams.

Probable line-ups

  • Győr: Petras, Zinger, Vladoiu, Șteful, Krpić, Ouro, Anton, Bumba, Vitalis, Benbouali, Gavrić
  • Rapid: Hedl, Horn, Rauchs-Yao, Bolla, Cvetković, Sangaré, Romeo, Seidl, Antiste, Weixelbraun, Dall

Prediction

Győr have found the net in nine consecutive matches, but now face a tough test against a strong opponent from a more competitive league – Rapid. A tense battle is expected, and my pick is for both teams to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Wadi Degla FC vs Petrojet prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Wadi Degla vs Petrojet prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 20, 2025 Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.6 Petrojet Recommended 1xBet
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt 21 aug 2025, 11:00 Arab Contractors vs Haras El Hodoud prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 1.74 Haras El Hodoud Bet now Melbet
Rosenborg vs Mainz 05 prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 12:00 Rosenborg vs Mainz: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg of the Conference League qualifiers? Rosenborg Odds: 1.87 Mainz 05 Bet now 1xBet
Wolfsberger AC vs Omonia Nicosia prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:00 Wolfsberg vs Omonia: can the Austrian side seize the advantage in the first leg? Wolfsberger AC Odds: 2.02 Omonia Nicosia Recommended Mostbet
Hamrun Spartans vs RFS prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:00 Hamrun Spartans vs RFS prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 21, 2025 Hamrun Spartans Odds: 1.86 RFS Bet now 1xBet
Haecken vs CFR Cluj prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:30 Häcken vs CFR Cluj: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg of the qualifiers? Haecken Odds: 1.65 CFR Cluj Bet now Melbet
Istanbul Basaksehir vs Universitatea Craiova prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 13:45 Başakşehir vs Universitatea Craiova prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 21 August 2025 Istanbul Basaksehir Odds: 1.65 Universitatea Craiova Recommended 1xBet
NK Celje vs Banik Ostrava prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Celje vs Baník Ostrava prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 21, 2025 NK Celje Odds: 1.51 Banik Ostrava Bet now Mostbet
Strasbourg vs Brondby IF prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Strasbourg vs Brøndby: Can Strasbourg secure a comfortable advantage in the first leg? Strasbourg Odds: 1.55 Brondby IF Bet now Melbet
Olimpija Ljubljana vs FC Noah prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Olimpija vs. Noah prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 21, 2025 Olimpija Ljubljana Odds: 1.68 FC Noah Recommended Mostbet
Drita vs FC Differdange 03 prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Drita vs Differdange prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Drita Odds: 2.3 FC Differdange 03 Bet now Melbet
Sparta Prague vs Riga FC prediction Europa Conference League 21 aug 2025, 14:00 Sparta Prague vs FC Riga prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 21, 2025 Sparta Prague Odds: 1.92 Riga FC Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores