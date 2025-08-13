Milan complete transfer of Belgian midfielder

Milan changed their head coach during the summer offseason, and the management is now actively shaping the squad to fit his vision. Strengthening the defense remains one of the top priorities.

Details: Milan have officially announced an agreement for the transfer of Belgian centre-back Koni De Winter.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Rossoneri paid €20 million for him. The player has signed a five-year contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2030.

Brace yourselves… De 𝑾𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓 has arrived in Milan ❄️🔴⚫ #WelcomeDeWinter — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 13, 2025

De Winter joined Genoa last summer for €8 million and managed to make 26 appearances, scoring three goals. Transfermarkt currently values him at €22 million, while his contract with Genoa was set to run until 2026.

Reminder: Newcastle have reached an agreement with Milan for the transfer of centre-back Malick Thiaw.