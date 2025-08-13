RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Milan complete transfer of Belgian midfielder

Milan complete transfer of Belgian midfielder

A new signing for Allegri's squad.
Football news Today, 12:12
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Milan complete transfer of Belgian midfielder Photo: Milan

Milan changed their head coach during the summer offseason, and the management is now actively shaping the squad to fit his vision. Strengthening the defense remains one of the top priorities.

Details: Milan have officially announced an agreement for the transfer of Belgian centre-back Koni De Winter.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Rossoneri paid €20 million for him. The player has signed a five-year contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2030.

De Winter joined Genoa last summer for €8 million and managed to make 26 appearances, scoring three goals. Transfermarkt currently values him at €22 million, while his contract with Genoa was set to run until 2026.

Reminder: Newcastle have reached an agreement with Milan for the transfer of centre-back Malick Thiaw.

Related teams and leagues
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Related Team News
De Winter in the Genoa line-up Transfer news 11 aug 2025, 10:29 Here we go! Koni De Winter moves to Milan
Transfer news 10 aug 2025, 08:45 Malick Thiaw joins Newcastle! Deal details revealed
Transfer news 10 aug 2025, 06:53 Chasing talent. Three top clubs set their sights on Parma defender Giovanni Leoni
Rasmus Hojlund unhappy with situation on the pitch Transfer news 10 aug 2025, 02:23 Milan interested in Højlund, but Højlund wants to stay in Manchester.
Malick Thiaw watches the game Transfer news 09 aug 2025, 08:57 Malick Thiaw edging closer to Newcastle as club submits new offer to Milan
Here we go! Álvaro Morata moves to Como Football news 08 aug 2025, 06:37 Here we go! Álvaro Morata moves to Como
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores