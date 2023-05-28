Midfielder Ceballos from Real Madrid shared a photo of his leg after a tackle by Acuna

Midfielder Dani Ceballos of Real Madrid shared a photograph of his leg, which was injured by Sevilla defender Marcos Acuña, who complained about being sent off for the foul.

"It's tough to play when the opponent has 12 players," Acuña wrote on his Twitter.

"Leaving your team with ten men... It's really tough, indeed," Ceballos responded, showing his bruised leg.

In the current season, the 26-year-old Ceballos has played 44 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing nine assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2023.

Don't miss: "Shakhtar" becomes the champion of Ukraine.