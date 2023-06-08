Messi's transfer to Inter Miami raised the cost of tickets to matches 17 times

Lionel Messi's move to American Inter Miami has significantly affected the price of tickets for the American team's games.

According to the resource TickPick, the price of a ticket for Messi's first match for the new team is $521, which is an absolute record for the club.

Messi is expected to make his debut at Inter Miami's home arena on July 21 against Cruz Azul in the League Cup.

Interestingly, even before the Argentine's move to Inter Miami, the price of a ticket for this match left only $29, which is 17 times cheaper than the current price.