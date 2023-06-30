Messi's transfer to Inter Miami is not yet complete

Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami is being talked about as a fait accompli, but in reality the deal is not yet finalized.

According to the club's sports director, Chris Hendersfon, some aspects of the player's registration have not yet been finalized.

"We have reached an agreement on terms with Leo, but we are still working on the necessary documentation with MLS. This process will take some time. We hope to have Messi ready to go by the middle or end of July. It all depends on the completion of the paperwork," he said.

The Argentine has spent the last two years at PSG.