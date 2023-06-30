Messi's new club announced objectives for the season

The new coach of Inter Miami Gerardo Martino outlined the team's goals for the current season.

According to the specialist, one of the main goals is to make the playoffs.

"It's going to be difficult, but we have to fight while we have a chance. We also have the Cup, which starts in a few weeks.

We plan to have the team fully formed by the start of the 2024 season. We need to recruit the right players to defend Inter Miami's colors," he said.

Recall that ex-Barcelona star players Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets joined the team in the summer.