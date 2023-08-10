Messi's MLS debut delayed again

Inter Miami's home game against FC Charlotte in MLS has been postponed again.

The game, which should be the first for the Argentine star Lionel Messi in the American championship, was originally supposed to take place on August 20. It has now been moved to a later date to be announced.

Interestingly, these same two teams will play against each other on August 11 in the quarter-finals of the League Cup in Fort Lauderdale.

The winner of the standoff will advance to the semi-finals and will have the opportunity to advance to the final or third place game scheduled for August 19th.

For this reason, Inter Miami and Charlotte will not be able to play in MLS the next day, which was the reason for the postponement of the match. Tickets purchased for the August 20 game will be valid for the new date.

At the same time, the media expects that Messi's first appearance on the field in the MLS will take place on August 26 in the Inter Miami away match with the New York Red Bulls.

Messi has played four matches so far and scored seven goals for his new club.