Messi's father assessed Lionel's chances of returning to Barcelona

Jorge Messi, the father and agent of Paris Saint-Germain forward and Argentine national team player Lionel Messi, has stated that his son could return to Barcelona.

"Leo wants to return to Barcelona. We believe it's possible," Jorge Messi was quoted as saying by Jijantes.

It is worth noting that Messi's contract with PSG expires on June 30, 2023. Therefore, he would be able to join a new club for free. In the current season, the 35-year-old Argentine has played 41 matches in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists.