Messi will miss Inter Miami's next match

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino upset his team's fans.

In a comment to journalists from FCB Albiceleste, the Argentine specialist noted that his team leaders Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba will miss the next match of the US Championship (MLS) against Orlando.

Let us remind you that former Barcelona players played in the match against Toronto, which took place on September 21. Inter Miami won it with a score of 4:0.

Messi was substituted in the 37th minute and Alba left the field two minutes earlier.

“Alba and Messi will not be able to play in the next match against Orlando. I’m not sure yet about Lionel’s participation in the US Cup final, which will take place on September 28,” Martino said after the match.

Let us remind you that the captain of the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi, has been playing for Inter Miami since July 2023 and has since played 11 matches in which he scored 11 goals and made five assists.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's agreement with the American club is valid until the end of December 2025.