RU RU NG NG
Main News Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half

Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half

Football news Yesterday, 23:52
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half

On the night of September 21, an MLS match took place between the Inter Miami and Toronto teams. The game took place at the Inter Miami arena in Fort Lauderdale and ended in a crushing victory for the hosts with a score of 4:0.

Facundo Farias, Robert Taylor (double) and Benjamin Cremaschi scored goals for the home team.

Let us note that in this match, the team leader, Argentinean Lionel Messi, also appeared on the field from the first minutes. By the way, even before the break he was replaced.

In addition, Spanish defender Jordi Alba was replaced in the first half.

Even before the match, Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino said that both players were not 100% ready and were unlikely to be able to play a full match. Interestingly, both left the field when the score was 0:0.

This is Inter Miami's third win in their last four matches, while Toronto's tenth loss in eleven matches.

In the next round, Inter Miami will play with Orlando City, and Toronto will play at home with New York City. The meetings will be held on September 25 and 24, respectively.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news Today, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news Yesterday, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news Yesterday, 17:10 UEFA Champions League 2023–24: : latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 1 Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Arsenal returned to the Champions League after a six-year absence and crushed PSV Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Bayern take on Manchester United in the first round of the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 15:58 Bellingham scored more goals at the start of the season than all of Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 15:18 Crazy comeback. Galatasaray made a come back in the last minutes of the UCL match against Copenhagen Football news Yesterday, 14:50 Real Madrid beat Union in the last minutes Football news Yesterday, 13:23 UEFA was criticized for allowing Red Star to play in shirts with a Russian sponsor Football news Yesterday, 12:31 Lille beat Olympia Ljubljana in the first match of the Conference League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Eintracht vs Aberdeen prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today LASK vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Sheriff vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Panathinaikos vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Rangers vs Real Betis: prediction and betting tips on the Europa League match on September 21, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Backa Topola prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Zorya vs Gent prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Ajax vs Marseille predictions and betting tip on September 21, 2023