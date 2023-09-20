Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half

On the night of September 21, an MLS match took place between the Inter Miami and Toronto teams. The game took place at the Inter Miami arena in Fort Lauderdale and ended in a crushing victory for the hosts with a score of 4:0.

Facundo Farias, Robert Taylor (double) and Benjamin Cremaschi scored goals for the home team.

Let us note that in this match, the team leader, Argentinean Lionel Messi, also appeared on the field from the first minutes. By the way, even before the break he was replaced.

In addition, Spanish defender Jordi Alba was replaced in the first half.

Even before the match, Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino said that both players were not 100% ready and were unlikely to be able to play a full match. Interestingly, both left the field when the score was 0:0.

This is Inter Miami's third win in their last four matches, while Toronto's tenth loss in eleven matches.

In the next round, Inter Miami will play with Orlando City, and Toronto will play at home with New York City. The meetings will be held on September 25 and 24, respectively.