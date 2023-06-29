Messi will be happy: Inter Miami appointed a new coach

"Inter Miami" announced the appointment of Gerardo Martino as head coach.

This was reported by the press service of the American club.

Thus, the Argentine coach will again work with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, who played under him at Barcelona.

In addition to working at the Catalan club, the mentor has experience working with the national teams of Argentina and Mexico.

The 60-year-old Martino also worked in 2018 in the United States, where he led Atlanta United. Then he led the team to the championship and was named coach of the year.