RU RU NG NG
Main News Messi spoke about what he will do after finishing his football career

Messi spoke about what he will do after finishing his football career

Football news Yesterday, 23:50
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Messi spoke about what he will do after finishing his football career Messi spoke about what he will do after finishing his football career

Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi shared his plans for the future after retiring from his football career.

According to the Argentine footballer, he doesn’t think about it much now because he wants to enjoy football.

"I haven't thought about what I'll do after I retire. Moving to Inter Miami was an important step for me, but I don't want to plan ahead for the next step. I'm enjoying the present because what I want to do most is play. I'm lucky enough to be doing work , which I love and I continue to enjoy it," Messi said.

"What do I plan to do after I retire? I don't know. I love everything about football. I love being around my kids, teaching, being a sports director, but I don't know where to start yet," he added.

Let us remind you that the contract of the captain of the Argentina national team with the American club runs until 2025. He has been playing for Inter Miami since this summer and has already won his first trophy with the team.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF MLS USA
Popular news
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news Yesterday, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Yesterday, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news 20 sep 2023, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Yesterday, 23:50 Messi spoke about what he will do after finishing his football career Football news Yesterday, 17:10 West Ham gets a strong-willed victory, Brighton suffers a home defeat: Conference League results Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Ajax and Marseille produced a goal extravaganza in the Europa League Football news Yesterday, 15:59 An incredible comeback. The team from Bosnia and Herzegovina lost 0:3 in the match against AZ Football news Yesterday, 15:02 Legia sensationally beats Aston Villa Football news Yesterday, 14:48 Liverpool and Roma start the new Europa League season with a win Football news Yesterday, 14:08 Tottenham have opened talks with Son over a new contract Football news Yesterday, 13:18 José Mourinho contends that Roma did not lose the Europa League final. Football news Yesterday, 12:10 Bavaria responded to Tottenham head Levy's statement about Kane's possible return Football news Yesterday, 11:11 Manchester United have conceded more than three goals in three matches in a row
Sport Predictions
Football Today Salernitana vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Lyngby vs Vejle prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Stuttgart vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Genoa: prediction and betting tipson September 22, 2023 Football Today Birmingham vs QPR prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Monaco vs Nice prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Alaves vs Athletic predictios and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Bayern Munich vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023