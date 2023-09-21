Messi spoke about what he will do after finishing his football career

Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi shared his plans for the future after retiring from his football career.

According to the Argentine footballer, he doesn’t think about it much now because he wants to enjoy football.

"I haven't thought about what I'll do after I retire. Moving to Inter Miami was an important step for me, but I don't want to plan ahead for the next step. I'm enjoying the present because what I want to do most is play. I'm lucky enough to be doing work , which I love and I continue to enjoy it," Messi said.

"What do I plan to do after I retire? I don't know. I love everything about football. I love being around my kids, teaching, being a sports director, but I don't know where to start yet," he added.

Let us remind you that the contract of the captain of the Argentina national team with the American club runs until 2025. He has been playing for Inter Miami since this summer and has already won his first trophy with the team.