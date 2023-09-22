Messi spoke about the most important trophies in his career

The captain of the Argentina national team and the American Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, spoke about the most significant trophies in his career.

According to the star football player, he values not only individual awards, but also team ones.

“Besides the Ballon d’Or, which is a great recognition, I was lucky enough to win all the most important awards: the Champions League, Copa America, national leagues and the World Cup. These are followed by individual awards, which, of course, are nice to receive,” he was quoted as saying Messi edition AS.

Let us remember that Messi has won the Ballon d'Or seven times. In 2023, he could receive the prestigious award for the eighth time, since Messi is considered the main favorite at the moment.

Last summer, the former Barcelona and PSG leader moved to Inter Miami. His contract with the club runs until 2025.

He played in 12 matches in all competitions for the American club, recording 11 goals and 5 assists.