Messi said when he retires

Football news Yesterday, 00:54
American Inter Miami and Argentina national team forward Lionel Messi answered the question of how long he plans to continue playing football.

He talked to reporters about this topic after receiving the Ballon d'Or award for 2022. For the Argentinean, it became a record eighth award in his career Previously, he had been awarded the prize in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

When asked about his future, Messi noted that he could not give an exact date, but hopes that he will be able to play for a very long time because football is what he likes to do.

“A lot depends on my physical condition and everything changes from day to day,” he said.

Let us remind you that the Argentine has been playing for the American Inter Miami since this summer. His agreement with the club runs until 2025.

Before moving to the USA, the Argentine defended the colors of PSG for two years. Before moving to the French club, he spent a long time in the Catalan Barcelona.

