Messi Leads Inter Miami into Crucial Clash with Vancouver in Concachampions Semifinals

Inter Miami face Vancouver Whitecaps this Thursday at BC Place in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals. With Lionel Messi confirmed in the starting lineup, Javier Mascherano's squad will look to strike first in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown in Canada.

Vancouver come into the match in top form. They lead the Western Conference in MLS and eliminated Saprissa, Monterrey, and Pumas on their path to the semis, showcasing their collective strength and goal-scoring efficiency through striker Brian White. Still, all eyes will be on Messi, who has netted five times in six Champions Cup appearances and remains the creative heartbeat of the Herons.

Inter Miami advanced by defeating Sporting Kansas City, Cavalier FC, and most recently LAFC. The quarterfinal comeback was powered by a Messi brace in the return leg, with Federico Redondo also scoring. They also arrive on the back of a morale-boosting away win over Columbus Crew and remain the only unbeaten team in the 2025 MLS regular season.

Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar will officiate the match. The return leg is scheduled for April 30 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The winner will face either Tigres or Cruz Azul in the final.

With Messi and Suárez leading the charge, Inter Miami aim to take a giant step toward their first international title on what could be a memorable night in Vancouver.