Messi has broken Ronaldo's record for the number of goals scored in the top 5 leagues

Argentinian forward Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain has set a record for the number of goals scored in the top 5 European leagues.

Messi scored in the 37th round match of the French championship against Strasbourg (1-1), taking his tally to 496 goals. He achieved this milestone in 577 matches. With this achievement, Messi surpassed Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 495 goals in 626 matches.

In the current season, the 35-year-old Messi has played 40 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists.

