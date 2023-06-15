Messi estimates his chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup

Argentine national team forward Lionel Messi has stated that he does not plan to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

"It will be difficult for me to play in the 2026 World Cup due to my age. We have upcoming qualifiers and the Copa America. It is too early to think about the World Cup," Messi said, as reported by TyC Sports.

It is worth noting that Messi will be 39 years old during the 2026 World Cup.

The 35-year-old Messi has been representing the Argentine national team since 2005. He has played 175 matches for the team, scored 103 goals, and provided 56 assists.