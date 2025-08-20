Meet the new king – Fábio! The world record for most professional matches has been broken

History is being written before our very eyes!

Details: Fluminense's Brazilian goalkeeper Fábio Deivison Lopes Maciel has become the new world record holder for the most appearances at the professional level.

The milestone came in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana against Colombia's América de Cali, where Fábio started the match and brought his tally to 1,391 professional games throughout his career.

The previous record belonged to English goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who played 1,390 matches at the top level. That legendary mark had stood since the 1960s–1990s.

Fábio began his career in 1998 with Brazilian side Bandeirante and has since played for clubs such as Vasco da Gama, Cruzeiro, and his current team Fluminense, where he has been playing since 2022.

🙌🏽🎉 Vestiário com uniforme especial para Fábio e seus 1️⃣3️⃣9️⃣1️⃣ jogos na carreira!



🤩 Um ícone no gol do @FluminenseFC 👏🏽



🏆 CONMEBOL #Sudamericana | #GrandeConquista pic.twitter.com/PhGdafE0az — CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@SudamericanaBR) August 19, 2025

