Phenomenal! Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hat-trick against the Portuguese team

The Portuguese maestro’s spectacle continues.

Details: Today, as part of their preseason preparations for the upcoming campaign, Saudi club Al-Nassr faced off against Portuguese side Rio Ave in a friendly match.

The game ended in a resounding defeat for the visitors, all thanks to a hat-trick from the 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the 15th minute, Al-Nassr’s French defender Mohamed Simakan opened the scoring, and by the 44th minute of the first half, Ronaldo had doubled the lead, making it 2-0.

Ronaldo’s next two goals came just five minutes apart: first, in the 63rd minute, he soared with an incredible leap to further increase the margin, and then in the 68th minute, he confidently converted a penalty to secure his hat-trick.

CRISTIANO RONALDO WHAT A FINISH! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GHHY3fHt7s — TC (@totalcristiano) August 7, 2025

CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES AGAIN!



WHAT A HEADER! 🤯



pic.twitter.com/CLnWUPTjwm — TC (@totalcristiano) August 7, 2025

🚨 CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS SCORED A HAT-TRICK! pic.twitter.com/RbO477v9KO — TC (@totalcristiano) August 7, 2025

Reminder: One of Barcelona’s key players is set to become Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate