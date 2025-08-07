Phenomenal! Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hat-trick against the Portuguese team
The Portuguese maestro’s spectacle continues.
Details: Today, as part of their preseason preparations for the upcoming campaign, Saudi club Al-Nassr faced off against Portuguese side Rio Ave in a friendly match.
The game ended in a resounding defeat for the visitors, all thanks to a hat-trick from the 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo.
In the 15th minute, Al-Nassr’s French defender Mohamed Simakan opened the scoring, and by the 44th minute of the first half, Ronaldo had doubled the lead, making it 2-0.
Ronaldo’s next two goals came just five minutes apart: first, in the 63rd minute, he soared with an incredible leap to further increase the margin, and then in the 68th minute, he confidently converted a penalty to secure his hat-trick.
