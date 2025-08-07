RU RU ES ES FR FR
Guinea vs Uganda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 8, 2025

Jan Novak
Guinea vs Uganda prediction
08 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International,
In the second round of the African Nations Championship group stage, Guinea and Uganda are set to face off. The match will take place on Friday, August 8, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I’m betting on the overall goal tally for this game.

Match preview

Guinea approaches the second round with a strong chance of advancing from the group. In the opener, they secured a crucial victory over Niger, displaying maturity in defense and clinical finishing. The only goal was scored by 19-year-old Mohamed Bangoura.

Set pieces and wing play remain Guinea’s key strengths. Thanks to their physicality and stamina, they can dictate the tempo to their opponents. The central midfielders put in a tireless shift off the ball, pressing effectively in the middle third and laying the groundwork for quick breaks. Their confident interplay between lines deserves special mention, as it minimizes risks.

Defensively, the Guineans operate as a cohesive unit, rarely allowing opponents space in their own half. While not prolific in front of goal, they reliably convert one or two chances per match.

Against such an organized setup, Uganda will find it extremely difficult to carve out space, especially if Guinea strikes first. Victory is essential for Guinea, with tough games against South Africa and Algeria still to come.

Uganda’s tournament started disastrously, suffering a heavy 0-3 defeat to Algeria that exposed clear defensive frailties. The team struggled to cope with the opponent’s high tempo and aggressive pressing, and couldn’t establish a transition from defense to attack.

However, Uganda does have potential: their squad features plenty of young players with impressive physical attributes. The side was not outplayed in all departments—Algeria simply made the most of their chances.

Uganda traditionally relies on organized defense and counter-attacks, but those strengths failed them in the opener. Against Guinea, the "Cranes" will likely adopt a more cautious approach, focusing on protecting their goal and launching quick counters.

To have any hope of a positive result, Uganda will need to maximize discipline, fitness, and concentration. This clash with Guinea is a true test of their resilience and ability to learn from defeat. Another setback will almost certainly eliminate Uganda from playoff contention.

Match facts

  • Guinea have won only one of their last six matches.
  • Uganda have lost their last three fixtures, failing to score in any of them.
  • Guinea average 0.4 goals per game, while Uganda average 0.6 goals per game.

Probable lineups

  • Guinea: M. Kamara, Diabate, Cisse, Kouyate, M. Bangoura, Drame, Sylla, A. Bangoura, M. Bangoura, A. Bangoura, M. Kamara.
  • Uganda: Mutakubwa, Kizito, Torach, Odong, Odongo, Okello, Ssebaggala, Sserunjogi, Anyama, Kakande, Ssemugabi.

H2H

The teams have not drawn against each other since 2000, and in the last four head-to-head encounters, they have two wins apiece.

Prediction

Guinea are favorites thanks to their more confident start to the tournament. Uganda will likely sit deep and look for rare opportunities, but this clash is unlikely to be a high-scoring affair. Neither side is known for open, attacking football, so I’m backing under 2 goals in total.

