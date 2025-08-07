RU RU ES ES FR FR
Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 9 August 2025

Queens Park Rangers vs Preston North End prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 9 August 2025

Jan Novak
Queens Park Rangers vs Preston prediction Photo: x.com/pnefc/ Author unknownn
Queens Park Rangers
09 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, London, Loftus Road
Preston
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
The opening round of the English Championship will see a clash between QPR and Preston. The match is set to take place in London at Loftus Road on Saturday, August 9. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. I’m tipping this game to be a high-scoring affair.

Match preview

QPR approach the new season with a sense of optimism — the core of the squad has been retained and strengthened in key areas, with the headline change being the appointment of Julien Stéphan as head coach. The Frenchman, previously at Rennes and Strasbourg, is renowned for his tactical flexibility and penchant for attacking football.

The club’s management has high hopes for Stéphan, but the transfer budget under the new boss was limited. Just over a million euros was spent on Burton striker Rumarn Burrell, while Keely Adamson arrived from Australian side Macarthur.

At the same time, QPR made a tidy profit by selling striker Charlie Kelman to Charlton for €3.5 million. There are serious doubts, however, that the Londoners can make a significant leap forward and challenge for promotion.

The Hoops enjoyed a solid pre-season, facing several well-known opponents, but only managed to beat Toulouse and modest Stevenage. Their final summer friendly was against Brentford, where they narrowly lost.

Preston had a quiet transfer window but worked hard to keep their key players. The board continues to back current boss Paul Heckingbottom after a turbulent last season, where QPR narrowly avoided relegation in the closing rounds.

However, with limited funds, the Lilywhites are forced to strike a balance between experience and youth, relying on the versatility of their squad. Preston have mostly settled for signing free agents, with only Offia Odeluga costing them €1.5 million.

Tactically, Preston stick to a 3-5-2 system, focusing on a compact midfield and quick vertical transitions. Defense remains a weak spot, especially away from home. The team showed plenty of fighting spirit in friendlies, but defensive inconsistency is still a concern.

Preston managed just one win from five pre-season matches and scored a meager three goals. All these factors combined leave fans with little reason to expect anything more than a relegation battle.

Match facts

  • QPR are winless in their last six home matches.
  • Preston have failed to win in their last nine competitive fixtures.
  • QPR average 0.8 goals per home game, while Preston average 1 goal per game away from home.

Probable line-ups

  • Queens Park Rangers: Walsh, Larkeche, Cook, Morrison, Dunne, Madsen, Field, Morgan, Dembele, Poku, Chair.
  • Preston North End: Iversen, Offia, Small, Vukcevic, Lindsay, Hughes, Tórtarson, McCann, Carroll, Jebbison, Osmaic.

H2H

  • QPR have won the last four matches against Preston.
  • The teams haven’t drawn a game since 2021.

Prediction

An open game with attacking intent from both sides is expected. QPR will look to make the most of home advantage and their revamped style under the new coach, while Preston are eager to bounce back from last season’s disappointment. I’m backing this to be a high-scoring contest and will bet on over 2 total goals.

