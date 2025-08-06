RU RU ES ES FR FR
Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 August 2025

Birmingham City vs Ipswich Town prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 8 August 2025

Birmingham vs Ipswich prediction
Birmingham
08 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
England, Birmingham, St Andrew's Knighthead Park
Ipswich
One of the opening fixtures of the new English Championship season will take place on Friday at St Andrew's, where Birmingham City host Ipswich Town. Here’s a pick for the outcome of this clash with solid odds for success.

Match preview

The Blues, under Chris Davies, have started to build a squad with real character and clear structure. Their recent friendly win over Nottingham (1-0) was the perfect summary of pre-season: defensive discipline, attacking variety, and no fear of taking the initiative.

Birmingham haven’t just built partnerships on the pitch — they’re showing consistency, boasting a 71% win rate across 38 matches this calendar year. A crucial advantage is their squad depth and several players capable of making a difference on their own. Stansfield and Hogan keep the opposition’s box under constant pressure with their movement and pressing, while Bielik and Sunjic pull the strings in midfield.

The Tractor Boys have enjoyed a stellar summer — four straight pre-season wins, including a convincing 3-0 against Auxerre and a 4-1 over Linz, have not gone unnoticed. Kieran McKenna has crafted a side that uses the flanks superbly and can transition from defense to attack in a flash. The link-up play between Chaplin and Ladapo stands out, as does the wide work of Burns and Broadhead.

But the main question is: how will Ipswich handle the sudden jump in intensity at the start of the Championship? They’ve only played four matches in July and haven’t really been tested under pressure. Away from home against an aggressive opponent like Birmingham, maturity could matter more than technique — and Ipswich haven’t faced many such tests yet.

Probable lineups

  • Birmingham City: Etheridge, Laird, Long, Sanderson, Buchanan, Sunjic, Bielik, Anderson, Hogan, Stansfield, Bacuna
  • Ipswich Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Luongo, Chaplin, Broadhead, Ladapo, Burns

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Birmingham have won 71% of their matches in 2025, including a victory over Nottingham.
  • Ipswich have won 100% of their games in the last 30 days, but have played only 4 matches.
  • Ipswich won the last head-to-head — 3:1.

Prediction

Birmingham look better prepared for the competitive tempo: team chemistry, squad depth, and, crucially, the ability to win tough matches. Ipswich, for now, are more impressive on paper and in friendlies. Our pick for this match is "Birmingham to win with a (0) handicap" at 1.80 odds.

