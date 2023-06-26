McAllister "afraid" to take No. 8 at Liverpool
Liverpool newcomer Alexis McAllister explained why he chose number 10 at the club.
According to the Argentine, he was considering No. 8, but he connected with Steven Gerrard's legacy.
"I preferred No. 10 because No. 8 rightfully belongs to Gerrard and has a history at the club," he said.
Recall that Liverpool paid Brighton 42 million euros for the Argentine.
