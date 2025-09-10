RU RU ES ES FR FR
"Mbokazi should play in Europe." - Hugo Broos expresses his admiration for Mbekezeli Mbokazi

The Belgian specialist holds his protégé in high regard.
Football news Today, 07:40
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Mbokazi in the match against Nigeria Photo by Charlé Lombard/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Mbokazi is showcasing an impressive level of play at such a young age.

Details: At the post-match press conference following the South Africa vs Nigeria game, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos expressed his admiration for the performance of 19-year-old central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

According to Broos, the young South African, with his current level, should be playing in Europe:

"We have good players, we really do, and I hope that what we've achieved now with the national team—and hopefully what we will achieve in the future—will give these players the chance to move to Europe. Let's hope these boys will get that opportunity in the future—maybe even next season—and go play abroad. That would be great, first and foremost, for the national team, but also for the level of competition among South African players at home.

Look at a guy like Mbokazi—when you watch him play, it's as if he already has 10 years of experience at this level. This is just his third match for the national team, did you see how he played? He has absolutely earned the right to play in Europe," admitted Hugo Broos.

The South African national team drew with Nigeria (1-1), thus delaying their World Cup qualification. Bafana Bafana will play their next away match against Zimbabwe in a month, and a victory will secure their World Cup spot.

Reminder: "That's not the level we need" - Hugo Broos comments on the absence of Sundowns players from the upcoming squad

