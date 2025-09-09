"Of course we have a chance to beat Nigeria,but I've been in football long enough.." - Hugo Broos shares his expectations ahead of the upcoming match

The Bafana head coach approaches the match with a cool head.

Details: At the pre-match press conference, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos shared his thoughts on their chances of victory, as well as whether Victor Osimhen's absence from the Nigerian squad would affect the outcome.

"We have injuries too, and I think Osimhen is a quality striker. But I believe the Nigerian coach has plenty of options to replace him. You know, I said last Friday after the game against Lesotho that we did a fantastic job on the psychological front, because it's not easy to play a match with all the nonsense that's been said in the media.

That means the team is mentally strong, and we'll need that on Tuesday. We believe in ourselves, we're confident, and we'll try to beat Nigeria.

We have a chance to do it. We can beat Nigeria, but I've been in football long enough to say that nothing is guaranteed, because Nigeria is also a very strong team." Broos admitted.