RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "We are not afraid of Nigeria" - Ronwen Williams shares Bafana Bafana's mindset ahead of crucial clash

"We are not afraid of Nigeria" - Ronwen Williams shares Bafana Bafana's mindset ahead of crucial clash

A pivotal match for Hugo Broos' side.
Football news Today, 05:18
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Ronwen Williams as part of the Bafana Bafana national team Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

A win in this match would all but secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Details: Tonight, the marquee fixture of Group C in the World Cup qualifiers will see South Africa face Nigeria in the eighth round of group play.

To mark the occasion, SABCSport published comments from Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, who spoke about the team's mood and expectations heading into the match:

"It's been a long time since we've beaten Nigeria, and yes, we've had some positive results—like earning a draw away in Nigeria—which shows we're growing as a team. We are not afraid of Nigeria.

We're getting closer and closer to beating them. We saw that in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final and in our last qualifier, so hopefully tomorrow we can take another big step forward," Williams admitted.

  • See also: Cyprus vs Romania H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 9, 2025

South Africa and Nigeria are among the fiercest rivals on the African continent. Their last encounter ended in a 1-1 draw. At the moment, Bafana Bafana sit atop the group with 16 points, while Nigeria are third with 10.

Reminder: Good news for Bafana Bafana. Osimhen will not help Nigeria in the next match

Related teams and leagues
South Africa South Africa Schedule South Africa News
Nigeria Nigeria Schedule Nigeria News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
Related Game News
Good news for Bafana Bafana. Osimhen will not help Nigeria in the next match Football news 07 sep 2025, 11:51 Good news for Bafana Bafana. Osimhen will not help Nigeria in the next match
Related Team News
Victor Osimhen Football news Today, 06:10 "Euro is worth more than naira." Gyan claims Osimhen's injury in Nigeria squad is a sham
Lesotho vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 9, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 05:27 Lesotho vs South Africa: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 9, 2025
Alarm for Nigeria. Osimhen suffers injury in 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda Football news 06 sep 2025, 15:32 Alarm for Nigeria. Osimhen suffers injury in 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda
The Lesotho vs South Africa match made football history. Why? Football news 06 sep 2025, 11:50 The Lesotho vs South Africa match made football history. Why?
Victory and triumph! Bafana Bafana cruise to a resounding win over Lesotho Football news 05 sep 2025, 14:24 Victory and triumph! Bafana Bafana cruise to a resounding win over Lesotho
Lesotho national team threatens to protest against Bafana Bafana if they field Teboho Mokoena Football news 05 sep 2025, 09:28 Lesotho national team threatens to protest against Bafana Bafana if they field Teboho Mokoena
Related Tournament News
Mohamed Salah kicks the ball in a match for the Egyptian national team Lifestyle Today, 06:21 Salah posts photo of Egypt squad watching a movie together
CAF World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Fixtures and Results of Matchday Seven Football news Yesterday, 17:15 CAF World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Fixtures and Results of Matchday 8
One step away from a historic record! Salah equals the achievement of legendary Drogba and Eto'o Football news 06 sep 2025, 09:32 One step away from a historic record! Salah equals the achievement of legendary Drogba and Eto'o
Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring for Egypt Football news 06 sep 2025, 08:22 Mohamed Salah shares photos from the match against Ethiopia in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores