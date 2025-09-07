Good news for Bafana Bafana. Osimhen will not help Nigeria in the next match

The Super Eagles' talisman sidelined due to injury

Nigeria’s national team has suffered a serious blow ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa. Victor Osimhen, the Galatasaray striker and the attacking leader of the Super Eagles, will not feature in Tuesday’s clash in Bloemfontein, as reported by Allnigeriasoccer.

The forward picked up an injury during the first half of the match against Rwanda (1-0). There were hopes after the game that he would recover in time to face Bafana Bafana, but on Sunday his absence was officially confirmed.

According to the team doctor, the 26-year-old forward complained of severe discomfort in the morning. As a result, the decision was made not to include him in the squad traveling to South Africa.

For the record, Nigeria are currently third in their group with 10 points, trailing leaders South Africa by six. Bafana Bafana could officially secure World Cup qualification for the first time since 2010 if they defeat Nigeria and Benin fail to beat Lesotho after this game.