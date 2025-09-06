RU RU ES ES FR FR
Alarm for Nigeria. Osimhen suffers injury in 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda

Crucial clash against Bafana Bafana ahead
Football news Today, 15:32
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Alarm for Nigeria. Osimhen suffers injury in 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda Photo: x.com/iDiskiTimes

The Nigerian national team has suffered a major blow in their 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda. Team leader Victor Osimhen was forced off in the first half due to injury.

The Galatasaray forward had to leave the pitch in the 35th minute after experiencing calf muscle problems. Before that, the 26-year-old striker managed to find the net, but his goal was ruled out for offside.

This puts Nigeria's World Cup hopes in serious jeopardy — Osimhen's early exit could prove decisive for the team. With three games left in the qualifiers, the Super Eagles sit third in their group, one point behind Benin and six behind South Africa.

It's worth noting that Osimhen has been a key figure for the Super Eagles in this qualification campaign, scoring three goals and netting a brace in one match — which brought the team's only win before today's clash with Rwanda. On September 9, the Super Eagles face a crucial fixture against Bafana Bafana.

