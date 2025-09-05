RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Turkey vs Spain prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 7 September 2025

Turkey vs Spain prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 7 September 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Turkiye vs Spain prediction Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images
07 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Konya, Konya Buyuksehir Stadyumu
On September 7, 2025, one of the marquee matches of the World Cup qualifying campaign will take place as Turkey hosts Spain. The clash will be held in Konya, at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium, and promises fans an electrifying and intense football spectacle.

Key match facts and head-to-head history:

  • Both teams are considered group favorites, and the winner will gain a valuable advantage in the long run.

  • In the opening round, Turkey edged out Georgia away with a 3-2 victory.

  • Spain crushed Bulgaria 3-0 on the road in their first group match.

  • The last time these teams met was back in 2016, when Spain came out on top.

  • Turkey's only win dates back to 1954, when they triumphed 1-0.

Match preview:

In recent years, the Turkish national team has made significant progress, boasting a talented generation of players, many of whom ply their trade at top European clubs. At home, the Turks always play with aggression and benefit from the passionate support of their fans, making them a formidable opponent on their own turf.

Spain, meanwhile, are perennial group favorites. Under Luis de la Fuente, La Roja continue to emphasize ball control and positional play, with a new crop of young talents gradually forming the team's backbone. Despite being the away side, Spain will be determined to impose their usual tempo and dictate terms on the pitch.

Both teams have shown high motivation at the start of qualifying and are aiming for direct World Cup qualification. In such high-stakes encounters, much will depend on which side can handle the pressure and capitalize on their chances. Fans can expect a thrilling contest with drama right up to the final whistle.

Probable lineups:

  • Turkey: Cakir, Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Elmali, Calhanoglu, Yuksek, Akgun, Guler, Yildiz, Akturkoglu.
  • Spain: Simon, Porro, Le Normand, Højbjerg, Cucurella, Merino, Zubimendi, Pedri, Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams.

Turkey vs Spain match prediction:

Turkey boasts quick and creative attackers capable of carving out chances even against a well-organized defense. Spain, true to tradition, dominates possession and almost always finds opportunities in front of goal. Considering Turkey's home advantage and Spain's knack for scoring in nearly every outing, this match has all the makings of a high-scoring affair with goals from both sides. Prediction: both teams to score — Yes (odds 1.73).

